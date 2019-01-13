Guillem Balague says Casilla’s move to Leeds United should be confirmed next week

Leeds United are keen on securing the services of out-of-favour Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla as manager Marco Bielsa looks to improve his squad this month.
The Spaniard is now third-choice at Bernabeu, behind Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas, and a move away is necessary if he’s to get back to playing again soon.
It seems an Elland Road move for Casilla could be wrapped up in the new week following the latest update from Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.
The journalist took to Twitter to give an update on things.
The transfer of Casilla to @LUFC gathering pace. Real willing to sell, player willing to come, so, as Rafa would say, if white and in a bottle, it’s milk. It should be confirmed next week
He needs a run of games to shake off any rustiness but excellent modern Gk pic.twitter.com/tbFyu2GIkG
— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 13, 2019
Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been in goal for 26 of Leeds’ 27 Championship games thus far this term, conceding 28 goals in the process.
The 22-year-old is without a doubt a great goalie, but 32-year-old Casilla brings much more experience to the table and is Premier League quality.
Casilla arrival could see second-choice goalkeeper William Huffer move on despite just being 20, but Peacock-Farrell will likely be keen to prove his worth and compete with the Spaniard for the starting shirt.