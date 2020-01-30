Guillem Balague says Barcelona didn’t bid £85 million for Everton forward Richarlison

Sky Sports claims that Everton have rejected an £85 million bid from Barcelona for the signature of Brazilian forward Richarlison.
The offer was said to have been tabled earlier this week, but the Toffees rejected it immediately as they aren’t keen to cash in on their prized possession.
Barca are in need of a striker with Luis Suarez out till April, and having once enquired about Richarlison, it’s believed they have decided to touch base.
However, many Spanish outlets claim Everton never received such a bid from Barcelona, with the Daily Mail’s Dominic King backing up their claims.
Everton absolutely emphatic that the suggestion an £85m bid from Barcelona for Richarlison is nonsense. The matter, as far as they are concerned, is now closed 🔵
— Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 29, 2020
Spanish football and transfer expert Guillem Balague has also weighed in with his verdict on the reports:
Not true, anyway https://t.co/hsOGXbPTbp
— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 29, 2020
Richarlison has been Everton’s best player so far since arriving from Watford for £50 million in the summer of 2018, and has scored eight goals and weighed in with three assists in 22 Premier League appearances this term after ending last term with 13 goals in 35 league games.
The 22-year-old has also established himself as a regular in the Brazilian national team and has a huge future ahead of him.
Everton will definitely be looking to hold on to him for much longer, but they will likely face a real battle to do so if Barcelona indeed come knocking on the door.