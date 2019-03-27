Guillem Balague says Arsenal don’t have a match winner like other teams

Arsenal are looking to finish in top-four for the first time in three seasons and manager Unai Emery will be looking to impress in his first season in charge of the Emirates Stadium outfit.
The Gunners are currently fourth in the Premier League table after 30 games, and while they are just a point behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur, they lead Manchester United and Chelsea with two and three points respectively, with the battle for the Champions League places set to go down to the wire.
Spanish football expert Guillem Balague believes Arsenal are starting to have a style and identity under Emery, but he claims they lack a match winner compared to most sides.
“Emery is starting to put some style into Arsenal. It’s a team with layers – when they have to defend or attack, they will suffer to do so,” the Spanish football expert said on his official YouTube channel.
“I insist Arsenal don’t have a match winner like all the teams have, which means they have to work as a collective. So far so good, they have stopped the demise – the fact they were getting worse year by year.
“Unai has given new weapons to the side and almost everybody has reached the minimum of their potentials.”
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have 17 and 14 league goals respectively this term, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan next to them on six goals.
While Arsenal have been over-reliant on their striking duo for the goals, they still don’t have a match winner like Balague as rightly pointed out.
Nevertheless, Emery has made sure that isn’t a weakness and with most of the players steadily improving, the team can become more formidable as a group next term and going forward.
It remains to be seen if they can eventually become strong contenders for the league title once again, and that will be the Spaniard’s greatest challenge as Arsenal manager.