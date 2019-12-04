Guillem Balague says a Diego Simeone move to Everton won’t be happening

According to Marca (via Sport Witness), Everton would look to hold talks with Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone about moving to Goodison Park if the Argentine did look set to leave the club.
Marco Silva is under a lot of pressure following a dismal start to the campaign, and a loss to Liverpool tonight could be the final straw.
Simeone is under pressure himself at Atletico, with Marca reporting a ‘divorce on the horizon’, and Everton seem keen.
However, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has ruled such a move out, reacting to the reports thus on Twitter:
Ermmm…. That won't happen https://t.co/t4QOJpbhBt
— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) December 4, 2019
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri reportedly wanted Simeone two years ago and could be willing to try once again if the chance presents itself.
The Toffees have picked up just 14 points in as many league games this term, and are just a place and two points above the relegation zone.
They face Chelsea next after the Merseyside derby, and their tough run of fixtures continues with games against Manchester United, Arsenal, Burnley, Newcastle United and Manchester City.
It remains to be seen if Silva has a chance to save his job, but Simeone is a huge upgrade on him, and it will be interesting to see if anything positive can come out of the recent reports.