Guillem Balague reveals why Manchester United’s interest in Matthijs De Ligt cooled down

Manchester United are looking to improve their squad significantly over the summer transfer window following a dismal 2018-19 campaign, and the centre defence is one of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer top priorities after his side leaked 54 league goals.
The Red Devils have been linked with Ajax centre-back Matthijs De Ligt, but it doesn’t appear that they are still in the race for his signature.
According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich are the only clubs the 19-year-old is considering, and that United’s interest in him has since cooled down.
“The interest from Manchester United cooled down because of the cost,” Balague said on his official YouTube account.
“And there wasn’t too much reciprocation of love, if you like, from De Ligt because Manchester United are not in the Champions League next season, so that was taken out of the list long time ago.”
Ajax want around £61million for the teenage sensation, and while most of his suitors are willing to meet the price, United weren’t keen.
Juventus are also willing to meet his wage demands, but Barcelona are hoping playing alongside Lionel Messi will excite him the more.
The Red Devils will have to look elsewhere for a centre-back, and they will most likely pay a heavy price for missing out on the Champions League places during the summer transfer window, as most of their targets aren’t keen on playing Europa League football.