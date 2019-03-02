Guillem Balague reacts to Leeds United win against West Brom

Leeds United returned to winning ways after earning a thumping victory against West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road on Friday night.
The Whites suffered a shock 1-0 defeat in the midweek against QPR away to Loftus Road. On this occasion, they produced a near perfect performance to earn a 4-0 victory to go top of the Championship.
Popular football pundit Guillem Balague has taken to social networking site Twitter to share his reaction after Leeds’s win against their promotion rivals.
Spaniard Pablo Hernandez scored after just 16 seconds to put Leeds ahead. Patrick Bamford made it 2-0 for the home side on 28th minute.
The former Chelsea striker added another in the 63rd minute to put Leeds in a commanding position. Ezgjan Alioski added the fourth in the injury time to earn all three points for the Yorkshire club.
Popular Spanish football journalist Balague, who recently shared his view on Leeds United on BBC Sport, has taken to Twitter to express his reaction.
I guess the love is back for those that doubted. Most probably feel any journey has its challenges. Enjoy the trip! https://t.co/wL8zFK2hKY
— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) March 1, 2019
Leeds enjoyed 56% of possession during the game, and attempted 13 shots of which they managed to keep nine on target.
The Whites have shown this season that they are capable of making strong comebacks and the latest victory only emphasises how dangerous they can be when they are on top of their game.