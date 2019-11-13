Guillem Balague reacts as Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Adama Traore withdraws from Spain squad due to injury

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore has been a different player thus far this season, with the 23-year-old now starting to live up to expectations with his constant impressive performances.
The former Barcelona forward put in a man-of-the-match performance in weekend’s 2-1 win against Aston Villa, assisting Raul Jimenez’s goal.
Traore has two assists and two goals to his name this season, with his brace in the 2-0 win against Manchester City last month still fresh on the minds of the fans.
The forward’s brilliant form this season earned him a call-up to the Spanish national team last week.
However, the Wolves star was forced to pull out because of an injury.
Manager Nuno Espirito Santo will hope he is fit for the trip to Bournemouth after the international break, but Spanish football expert Guillem Balague is gutted to see Traore miss the chance to make his competitive debut for Spain this weekend, and has reacted thus on Twitter:
Real shame that when Robert Moreno had found the occassion to bring @AdamaTrd37 to the Spain team, he got injured. He’d been 3 times in preselection. Moreno (assistant to L. Enrique) knows him from his time at Barcelona B and likes him a lot: pace, depth, strength, 1v1 quality pic.twitter.com/kwrsZM0ilm
Traore is also eligible to represent Mali, and had suggested he would commit his international future to the African nation last week.
Nevertheless, he will fancy his chances of representing Spain despite their star-studded squad, and should he keep performing excellently on a consistent basis going forward this term, he will most likely be in the country’s Euros 2020 squad.