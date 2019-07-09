Guillem Balague: Manchester United backroom team want Paul Pogba to lead young side

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba wants to leave Old Trafford this summer in order “to have a new challenge elsewhere”, and he has already been linked with Real Madrid and Juventus.
The Red Devils aren’t keen on selling the France international, though, but his agent Mino Raiola continues to negotiate his client’s departure.
United are yet to name their price for the star player, aren’t negotiating a departure, and haven’t told the 26-year-old France that they are willing to let him leave.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to build his team around Pogba, and Spanish football expert Guillem Balague reveals that the Norwegian’s backroom team shares the same sentiment.
They want him to lead “the team characterised by young players brimming with talent, personality and hunger for success” that they are currently building.
The coaches reckon the World Cup-winning midfielder might not buy into the idea initially, but are convinced that “if the positive atmosphere Solskjaer is aiming to create within the group translates into positive early-season results”, Pogba won’t hesitate to get on board.
The former Juve man joined his teammates on Sunday as United left for their pre-season tour, and the manager and his colleagues will be hoping they can change his mind with just 30 days left in the summer transfer window.