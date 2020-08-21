Guillem Balague gives verdict on reported Leeds United target Rodrigo

Well-known Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague has given his take on speculation that Leeds United are interested in signing Rodrigo from Valencia.

According to Gianlucadimarzio.com, Leeds want to sign Spain international Rodrigo from La Liga outfit Valencia.





Head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants to wrap up the signing of the 29-year-old – who can play as a striker or as a winger – before the Whites’ opening Premier League game of the season against Liverpool on September 12.

Balague, who works for BBC Sport and is a well-known Spanish football expert, believes that Rodrigo would be a good signing for Leeds.

What a proposition (Valencia's) Rodrigo/Leeds as reported! The player would be more than happy to play for Bielsa and for a club like #LUFC. Fast, goalscorer, hard worker without the ball, Spanish international. Perfect for Bielsa if original interest is pursued pic.twitter.com/8eAiexiq50 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 20, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Rodrigo made 23 starts and four substitute appearances in La Liga for Valencia during the 2019-20 campaign, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in the process.

The Spain international also scored two goals and provided two assists in six Champions league games for Los Che in 2019-20, according to WhoScored.

The 29-year-old also made 29 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for Valencia in 2018-19, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in the process, and he also played five times in the Europa League and six times in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.