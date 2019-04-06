Guillem Balague explains why Manchester United finally have a chance to sign Rafael Varane

Manchester United have to make defensive signings this summer given how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer men have struggled at the back this term.
The Red Devils have leaked 43 goals in 32 Premier League games this term – one more than 14th-placed Newcastle United have conceded – and they will need to significantly improve at the back if they want to challenge for silverware next term.
Their current crop of centre-backs are obviously not good enough, and they have been handed a boost in their pursuit of long-term target and Real Madrid defender Rafael Varane.
According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, the French centre-back wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, although both manager Zinedine Zidane and club aren’t keen on letting him go.
Nevertheless, United have been handed an opportunity to try again, and without a doubt, they will need to qualify for next season’s Champions League to have a chance.
“Rafael Varane has got a contract with Real Madrid until 2022, buyout clause is £500million, so whatever happens in the future is in the hands of Real Madrid,” the transfer expert said on his official YouTube channel.
“I confirm that he wants to leave Real Madrid, but they don’t want to let him go as they realize to get a centre-back of his quality basically may cost €60-€70million. So they don’t want to spend that when actually they have a player in the squad that is valued at that kind of price and Zinedine Zidane likes him to stay. Now they are going to offer him £9million net in wages, he currently earns £5million, that’s almost double. It puts it as one of the biggest wages at the club and they hope to convince him.
“Despite the fact that clubs around Europe are interested in him, and yes, Manchester United inquired about him a year ago, now they may have the opportunity to try that again through the agent, they received a message that he wants to leave, but Real Madrid don’t want to let him go.”