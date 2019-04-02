Guillem Balague delivers major update on Manchester United’s director of football search

Manchester United are looking to appoint their first-ever director of football before the beginning of next season, and a lot of interesting names – majorly comprising of the club’s former players – have been linked with the job.
It remains to be seen who will eventually emerge as the director of football at Old Trafford, but Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has claimed that the search is on hold at the moment given that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has gained a good amount of authority since arriving almost four months ago.
While the search hasn’t been called off, United want the Norwegian to prove himself in the transfer market, and a director of football, if one is eventually appointed won’t be a big part of the club’s structure.
“There was a process at Manchester United that included the different candidates to get the right manager. They accelerated that by getting Solskjaer, and I believe Solskjaer is not in a rush to get a director of football or is suggesting that if he comes he won’t be somebody with a lot of authority,” Balague said on his official YouTube account.
“So, that has been put to the back burner, and it has to do with the fact that right now Solskjaer has gained a good amount of authority.
“Now he is going to have to prove that he is going to be good in the market, that he is going to use the information that is within the club and also the people that are in the club to get a structure that suits him and that filters information to him to take decisions. So a director of football, if he eventually comes, he will be just a token figure, not a big personality, not a big part of the structure of the club”
Eric Cantona, Edwin van Der Sar and Gary Neville have been linked with the director of football job, while Peter Schmeichel have also expressed interest in the position.
With Solskjaer doing well with his current crop of players, United will likely not be splashing a lot of cash this summer as the squad appears to need just little tweaking.
It will be interesting to see which players the Red Devils sign when the window opens, but it doesn’t seem they will be needing a director of football to help out in that front.