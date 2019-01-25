Guillem Balague delivers major transfer updates on Arnautovic, Gomez and Chicharito

West Ham United are playing hardball over letting Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic leave the London Stadium this month.
The 29-year-old was keen to seal a move to Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai SIPG this winter, but the Hammers aren’t keen on letting him go and have told him he can leave by summer for the right price.
West Ham are said to be keen on Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, and it’s believed that their interest in him is a contingency plan should Arnautovic move on.
Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has taken to Twitter to provide an update on the aforementioned duo and Mexican striker Javier Hernandez.
The Chinese club that want Arnautovic (Shanghay SIPG) have cooled down interest. Just in case they come back WHFC have asked about Maxi Gomez (Celta). Spanish club wants buy out clause paid (€50m).
Valencia wanted to pay €8m for Chicharito, rejected so far#WHUFC #Celta #VFC pic.twitter.com/8XYtyt79DT
— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 25, 2019
Chicharito has featured in 15 league games for West Ham this term, scoring four goals and assisting another, but it seems the club are willing to let him go if Valencia can significantly improve their bid.
The 30-year-old joined West Ham from Bayer Leverkusen for £16 million in the summer of 2017, and selling him for what Valencia are offering will be bad business.
Gomez, 22, can be a great replacement for either of the West Ham duo, and with nine goals and five assists in 18 La Liga games this term, the Uruguayan seems capable of delivering the goals for the Hammers should his signature be secured.