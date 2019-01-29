Guillem Balague delivers Arsenal transfer update concerning Ivan Perisic

Arsenal are said to be keen on securing the services of Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic on loan till the end of the season.
It’s just two days until the January transfer window shuts, and the Gunners don’t have much time to wrap up a deal.
According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, the north London club are looking to secure two loan deals, including the Croatian’s, but just like Barcelona did with Denis Suarez, Inter want to include an obligation to buy – a clause Arsenal aren’t keen on.
#ARS still aiming for 2 loans. They finding with Perisic same difficulty as with Denis Suarez. Only want loan, no obligation to buy. Inter and FCB not accepting it
Swap for Ozil not in the cards
Perisic was excluded from the starting lineup that lost 1-0 to Torino on Saturday as he was said to have to have handed in a transfer request.
Despite managing to register just three goals and five assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for Inter thus far this season, Arsenal remain keen on the 29-year-old (who turns 30 on Saturday), but it seems they will have to buy him permanently now or wait to do so in the summer after his loan deal, whether he impresses or not.