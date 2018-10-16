Guillem Balague comments on Real Madrid’s potential move for Harry Kane

Harry Kane produced one of his finest performances for England as the Three Lions won 3-2 against Spain on Monday night.
The 25-year-old was superb during the game, and Spain had no answer to his brilliant link up play and involvement in all the goals. At the same time, this performance will only further ignite rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid.
Kane has been on Madrid’s radar for a while, but according to La Liga expert Guillem Balague, Los Blancos haven’t changed their minds on who they want the most.
He says that Kane is admired in Spain for his fantastic goal scoring record in the Premier League, but Neymar is the player Madrid are keen to sign.
Balague admitted after England’s win that rumours linking Kane with a move to Real could rekindle, but the Brazilian remains the first choice target for Madrid.
“I think the stories will always be there, but he’s logical,” Balague said on BBC Radio 5 Live (h/t The Express).
“He’s said he wants to go abroad. Remember, the target of Real Madrid isn’t even [Eden] Hazard, it’s Neymar.
“That is the target and if you spend that much money, plus a retractable roof for a stadium, that’s the money you would have spent for Kane in the past.
“They want Neymar. I don’t know if they’re going to get him or not. [Kylian] Mbappe is there, Harry Kane is there, Hazard is there as a possibility off Neymar doesn’t come in.
Spurs fans will be excited with Balague’s views on Real Madrid’s stance on Kane. Although Madrid could still move for Kane next summer, Spurs fans will be happy with the idea that their prized asset won’t be their first choice option.