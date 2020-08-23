Guillem Balague comments on Leeds United’s interest in Rodrigo

Popular football journalist and pundit Guillem Balague has said on his YouTube channel that Rodrigo could be open to joining Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail have reported earlier this week that the Whites have made their first move to sign Rodrigo.





The Yorkshire club have asked Valencia about Rodrigo’s availability. Leeds have been given plenty of encouragement about the move where they have been told that a deal could be struck.

Rodrigo is a versatile player who can play in all the three positions in attacking midfield. Last season, Rodrigo scored four goals and provided seven assists in La Liga. He also scored two goals and provided two assists in the Champions League.

Balague has now provided the latest update on Rodrigo. He has said that talks over a potential transfer are at an early stage. Leeds are yet to agree a deal for Rodrigo who would cost Leeds around £30 million.

However, the encouraging part is that the Spaniard wants to play in the Premier League and he likes the idea of playing for Leeds.

Balague said on his YouTube channel: “At Leeds, there are people taking decisions, the CEO, director of football, the chairman and Bielsa, who think out of the box. It was very brave from I imagine it was Victor Orta coming out with this idea, ‘How about Rodrigo?’

“I’m sure the wages Leeds could offer would match and improve the ones from Valencia. For Leeds it makes complete sense – intelligent, hard worker, desiring the success of the collective. We will have to keep an eye on it. We are still in the early stages in terms of club conversations.

“Leeds will have to reach an agreement with Rodrigo as well, which hasn’t happened yet. All I will say is Rodrigo likes the idea of Leeds and that’s fascinating.”

He is a technically gifted player who would walk into the Leeds first team. However, Leeds have other targets as well, with Ryan Kent being top of their transfer list.