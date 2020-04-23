Guillem Balague comments on Harry Kane potentially leaving Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane dropped a bombshell last month after revealing that he wouldn’t hesitate to leave the North London club if the silverware isn’t forthcoming.
The England international has spent seven seasons playing Premier League football with Spurs, but is without a trophy.
Mauricio Pochettino led the side to the Champions League final last season only for Liverpool to get the better of them.
The Argentine manager has since been sacked following Tottenham’s poor start to the campaign, and Spurs are set to end the season without a trophy having been dumped out of the Champions League, League Cup and F.A Cup.
They could miss out on Champions League football next term, and Spanish football expert Guillem Balague claims Kane is likely to leave the club in the summer of 2021 as he has always wanted to do so in order to challenge himself elsewhere.
“The summer after this, we’ll have to see. It makes sense for Harry Kane to actually move after the end of next season because he has always wanted to do that. He has always wanted to challenge himself that way,” Balague said on his YouTube channel.
“I think Spurs have reached the limit that they won’t be able to surpass for a while. So for Kane, he needs to go to the next step, but I just think the point is he wants to leave, maybe to challenge abroad, be it Juventus or Real Madrid. I think Manchester United may be in a position to convince him and then he will have to decide, because being abroad is very demanding, it could affect your confidence, it doesn’t always work.
“While being at Manchester United, if they have reached the heights we expect them to get to in the next couple of years, he will be helping with that. All these are speculation, he is not in the list for Real Madrid, not for Juventus, not for Barcelona, not for everybody right now. It makes sense for him to leave next summer.”
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is said to have slapped a £200 million asking price on the head of the 26-year-old, and it remains to be seen if the Red Devils or other suitors will be keen to meet his demands.
Boss Jose Mourinho will hope to help Tottenham win their first trophy since 2008 next season, and it will be interesting to see how that goes as it could play a huge role in convincing Kane to stay.