Guillem Balague claims Mike Ashley wants Newcastle United fans to appreciate him

Well-known football journalist Guillem Balague has written in Sport that current Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley and the club’s fans do not like each other.
Balague has claimed that Ashley thinks that he has does a lot for Newcastle, and that the English businessman should be appreciated for that by the fans.
According to The Sun, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund are on the verge of buying he Magpies from Ashley.
Balague wrote in Sport, as translated by The Mag: “The Newcastle fans are about to get rid of an owner who despises them. The feeling is mutual, of course.
“Mike Ashley believes that he has done a lot for the club (investing his time and money, mainly) and that this should be returned in appreciation and acceptance of his strange decisions.
“I am not talking about vomiting over a fireplace after a new night of drunkenness in a city pub , but rather, for example, not renewing Rafa Benítez despite the fact that he was looking for a better performance from the club.”
Looking ahead
Under Ashley, Newcastle have been relegated twice from the Premier League, but they are an established club in the top flight of English football and have a big fanbase.
The Magpies should be doing better than they are at the moment, and under the prospective new owners, the fans will hope that the team challenge for the European places.
Of course, Newcastle are unlikely to make too many big signings this summer, but in the next two or three windows, they could bring in some big players.
Not so long ago Newcastle were playing in the Champions League, and perhaps in next few years those big nights will be back at St. James’ Park.
Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.