Guillem Balague claims Matthijs De Ligt has had conversations with Manchester United

Manchester United’s top four hopes were dealt a huge blow following a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Tuesday night.
The Red Devils raced into the lead 13 minutes into the game through Scott McTominay, but they were pegged back 12 minutes later by Diogo Jota.
Ashley Young was sent off 12 minutes into the second-half after picking up two bookings in five minutes, and an own goal from Chris Smalling on the 77th minute handed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his first league loss since assuming the position on a permanent basis.
The defeat highlighted United’s need for squad depth, and the Norwegian will surely be bringing in a few quality additions during the summer.
The Red Devils’ defence could do with one or two signings, and a couple of centre-backs, including Ajax’s Matthijs De Ligt have already been linked with the club.
Spanish football and transfer expert Guillem Balague claims the Dutch has already spoken with United’s representatives, although it seems he would prefer a move to Barcelona.
“Fundamentally, what is needed is a further three or four players of the quality to push for a place in the starting line up,” Balague wrote in Football Index.
“A good place to start would be with a top class centre back. Matthijs De Ligt has had conversations with the club, although he looks to be favouring a move to Barcelona. Ajax have already made it clear that they will not be auctioning the player but rather let him go where he would prefer to play.
“If Real Madrid’s Rafael Varane was available – and at the moment he isn’t, although the Frenchman probably wouldn’t be averse to a move – then he would also fit the bill.”
The 19-year-old is one of the most promising defenders on the planet after establishing himself as a key player at the Eredivisie club, attracting the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus in the process.
United could do with such quality centre-back as Solskjaer looks to turn them into genuine league contenders next season, but it doesn’t seem like de Ligt will be heading to Old Trafford this summer despite holding talks with the club.
United have lost six league games this term and have shipped 41 goals – the most in the top seven in the table – in 31 games.
It’s the same number of goals 13th placed Crystal Palace have let in, and improving the leaky backline must top Solskjaer’s summer plans if he wants to strongly challenge for silverware next term.