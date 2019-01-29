Guillem Balague claims Marouane Fellaini to China is all done and dusted

According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has sealed a £7million move to the Chinese Super League, and he will earn £9.5million per year.
Just been told Fellaini to China is all done and dusted. He will get €11m annual net. Transfer fee is £7m #MUFC pic.twitter.com/NWrcaNeMnQ
— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 29, 2019
The Belgium international has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford following the exit of Jose Mourinho, and has played just 31 minutes of football under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaers.
Fellaini arrived Manchester United from Everton in September 2013 for £27.5 million, reuniting with former boss David Moyes in the process.
The Belgian midfielder has featured in 177 games for the Red Devils since arriving, scoring a decent 22 goals.
Fellaini helped United to one FA Cup, an Europa League and an EFL Cup, establishing himself as somewhat of a cult hero due to his status as a super sub.
He was handed a new contract which is set to run until 2020, with the option of a further year over the summer, but with his future at the club under huge doubt following Jose’s exit, an exit was always on the cards.