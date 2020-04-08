Guillem Balague claims Leicester City have shown interest in Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona are ready to offload Philippe Coutinho in the summer transfer window.
The Catalan giants paid a massive £142 million to sign Coutinho from Liverpool in the January transfer window of 2018, but he has turned out to be a major flop for them.
The Brazilian has struggled to make an impact in La Liga and is currently out on loan at Bayern Munich.
Coutinho has scored nine goals and provided eight assists this season for Bayern but he hasn’t been used regularly. Bayern have an option to sign Coutinho for £105million on a permanent deal, but they are unlikely to take it up.
Several Premier League clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing keen interest in him, with The Evening Standard claiming that the Premier League trio can sign Coutinho at the cut-price figure of just £70 million this summer.
According to La Liga expert Guillem Balague, Leicester City are the only team from the Premier League to have registered a firm interest in the Brazilian. The player’s representatives are working to take him back to the Premier League.
“The thing is only Leicester have shown interest in Coutinho. Although his representatives are looking into the Premier League, with the hope of getting him a move,” said Balague on his Youtube channel.
The skilful Brazilian has loads of Premier League experience and would be a good signing for clubs like Leicester and Tottenham. Coutinho has played under Brendan Rodgers before, while he could also be tempted to play under a top-class manager like Jose Mourinho.