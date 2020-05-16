Guillem Balague claims Gareth Bale will not join Newcastle United

Well-known football journalist Guillem Balague has written in Sport that Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale will not join Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.
According to Marca, Newcastle are interested in signing former Tottenham Hotspur star Bale from Spanish and European giants Madrid this summer.
Balague, though, has claimed that the 30-year-old Wales international winger will not move to the Magpies this summer.
Balague wrote in Sport: “Financial fair play will prevent Newcastle from becoming a City at the same speed as Manchester because they were able to start the transformation before the economic limits imposed by UEFA and the Premier reached.
“Newcastle will be able to spend a net €30 million (£26.82 million) a year. Gareth Bale, one of the footballers who has sounded the most to reinforce the magpies, to begin with, will not go there.”
Real Madrid stay
Newcastle are a big club and are established in the Premier League, but at the time, Bale is too good for the Magpies.
True, the Welshman has not been in great form recently, and he has also had injury problems, but he is used to winning silverware and competing in the Champions League.
If Bale wants to move away from Madrid this summer, then he will find bigger clubs than Newcastle.
Stats
According to WhoScored, Bale has made 11 starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga for Madrid so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.
The winger has also played 117 minutes in the Champions League for Zinedine Zidane’s side so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.
Football in Spain is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.