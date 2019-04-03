Guillem Balague claims Ander Herrera has accepted an offer from Paris Saint-Germain

The contract of Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season, and it has since been reported that the Spaniard is set to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.
The Ligue 1 champions are said to have offered Herrera a three-year deal worth £150,000-a-week, and while it was thought that United had agreed a deal in principle to extend the midfielder’s contract, it seems he is set for an imminent exit.
Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has confirmed that a move to PSG could indeed be on the cards for the 29-year-old, and the news will only break the hearts of Red Devils fans with whom Herrera has become a favourite.
“The situation in midfield is very interesting,” the transfer expert told Football Index.
“Ander Herrera currently has a number of offers available to him from other teams – and I do believe he has accepted the one from PSG.”
The United star has established himself as a first-team regular since arriving from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, featuring in 130 Premier League games till date, and losing him (for free) will be a huge blow.
Herrera is one of the few players always ready to put their bodies on the line and play their hearts out for the Red Devils, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will most likely make one last attempt to convince him to stay.