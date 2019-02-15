Guillem Balague believes Julen Lopetegui could be fit for Everton

Everton are struggling under manager Marco Silva after winning just nine league games, drawing six and losing 12 others.
The Toffees are currently ninth in the table on 33 points, 17 points adrift sixth position, and given how much they invested over the summer transfer window, it’s safe to say that they have underperformed thus far.
Everton are firmly behind Silva as they believe he is the best long-term option, but Spanish football expert Guillem Balague reckons former Spain and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui could be a perfect option for them.
“I don’t think he will get the opportunity at Arsenal, not even Chelsea,” Balague told BBC 5 Live Sport.
“I’m looking at an Everton type of job, he’s the guy that likes to play from the back, likes to dominate games but also gives a lot of flexibility to the teams, but that opportunity hasn’t appeared yet.”
Julen Lopetegui was close to getting the #Wolves job before Spain called 📱
He's now learning English 👀👀👀👀
Which #PL club would want him?
— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) February 15, 2019
Despite leading Spain to a perfect World Cup qualifying campaign, Lopetegui was relieved of his duties on the eve of the World Cup in Russia after he announced his intention to move to Real Madrid after the tournament.
Things didn’t go well at the Santiago Bernabeu either, as the 54-year-old lost his job just three months into his tenure after a run of five defeats in seven matches.
Lopetegui is open to managing in the English Premier League, and Balague reckons Goodison Park could be the best place for him to start following two high-profile dismissals.