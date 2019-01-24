Guillem Balague: Atletico Madrid ready to offload Tottenham Hotspur-linked Nikola Kalinic

Popular football pundit Guillem Balague has claimed on his personal Twitter handle that Atletico Madrid are trying to reduce their wage bill by offloading Nikola Kalinic.
The 41-cap Croatian international joined Atletico in 2018, during the summer transfer window, but after failing to make an impact, it seems the club are ready to let him go.
With Higuain at Chelsea and Gelson Martins going on loan to Monaco the transfer of Morata to Atlético is getting closer (Atletico trying to reduce wage list further by moving Kalinic) https://t.co/huKbWAoCBX
— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 24, 2019
Spanish publication Marca claimed recently that Tottenham are considering making a move for Kalinic in January. And now Balague has claimed that the Rojiblancos are looking to offload him.
The 31-year-old has made 11 appearances in La Liga, starting in only five of those and scoring twice.
The north London club are currently without Harry Kane who will be out on the sidelines till May. Spurs are also missing Son Heung-Min, who is participating in the Asia Cup for his country.
Mauricio Pochettino is keen to add a striker to his ranks, and Kalinic could be an option for Spurs.
Kalinic has played in England before, when he played for Blackburn Rovers for two seasons, scoring just 13 goals in all 53 games.