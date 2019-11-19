Blog Teams Tottenham Guillem Balague and Gary Lineker react as Tottenham Hotspur sack Mauricio Pochettino

19 November, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino following a dismal start to the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

The North Londoners are currently 14th in the table after picking up just 14 points in their opening 12 games of the season.

Spurs have only won thrice, losing four games and drawing the other five, and are just six points above the relegation zone and 11 points adrift the top-four.

They were dumped out of the League Cup by League Two outfit Colchester United, while the 7-2 loss at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League didn’t do Pochettino any favours.

Not many saw the latest development coming, and Spanish football expert Guillem Balague and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker have both reacted thus to the shocking news on Twitter:

Pochettino joined Tottenham from Southampton in the summer of 2014, leading Spurs to top-four finishes in four of his five seasons in charge, as well as their first Champions League final last term.

