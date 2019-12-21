Blog Teams Everton Guillem Balague and Fabrizio Romano deliver the latest on Carlo Ancelotti to Everton

21 December, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Everton are expected to confirm the appointment of Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti any moment from now as they bring in a permanent successor to Marco Silva.

Duncan Ferguson has been in temporary charge of the Toffees since the Portuguese was fired, and today’s clash with Arsenal is expected to be his last game as Everton interim manager.

Ancelotti should be in the dugout when Burnley visit Goodison Park on boxing day, and Spanish transfer expert Guillem Balague has claimed the former Napoli boss will be officially announced today.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also claims the move has been confirmed, delivering the latest through his Twitter handle:

It will be interesting to see what Ancelotti brings to the table as he takes charge of one of his most challenging jobs to date.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss has always managed the bigwigs, and if he can turn Everton to one remains to be seen.

The Toffees have picked up five wins in 17 games, with only three points separating them from the relegation zone.

They are only seven points away from the top-six, though, and all eyes will be on them from now till the end of the season.

