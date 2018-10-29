Guardiola says Pochettino is good enough for Real Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is good enough for Real Madrid, saying the 46-year-old is “already a top coach”.
Real could be on the hunt for a new manager with Julen Lopetegui’s future in doubt after Los Blancos’ woeful start to the new season. Real are currently ninth in La Liga with only 14 points from 10 games, having suffered four defeats in their last five games and three on the bounce.
Pochettino has been linked with both Barcelona and Real but has played down such suggestions in the media and has publicly reaffirmed his commitment to Tottenham. Guardiola, however, gave his Spurs counterpart a glowing recommendation.
As per the Daily Star, he said: “I think he is already a top coach. For many years, he is training at a high level. He did an incredible job at Espanyol and Southampton and especially at Tottenham.
“I have a lot of respect of the job he has done in his career, so he is already in reality as a top manager, no doubt. He has been linked many times with Real Madrid. He can answer that question, but I don’t know what happens.”
Tottenham appointed Pochettino in May 2014. The Argentine has taken charge of over 230 games, winning 129, drawing 51 and losing 51. He made a name for himself at Espanyol and Southampton but has since led Tottenham to the brink of a Premier League title – second in 2016/17 with 86 points.
Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League, five points adrift of leaders Liverpool. They lock horns with Man City on Monday night which could see them move a place up the table if they come out on top.
Stats from Transfermarkt.