Guardiola hopes to extend contract of Manchester City’s fan favourite Kompany

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed he wants to extend the contract of Vincent Kompany past next summer.
The 32-year-old could depart the Etihad Stadium for nothing at the end of the season and has yet to engage in talks with the club over a new deal. Guardiola, however, has confirmed that he wants to keep Kompany regardless and hopes to tie him down.
“Yes, that is my wish. Ten years is a lot. It’s incredible. He played the Carabao Cup like it’s the final of the Champions League. That means a lot to me. If he plays five minutes then they are going to be the best five minutes in his life,” said the City boss.
“He is a good example for Phil Foden and the rest of our squad. Unfortunately, in the past it was the injuries, but I think in the last few months he’s feeling better.”
Kompany joined the Sky Blues from Hamburg in 2008 and has gone on to make 339 appearances in all competitions. The Belgian international has won three Premier League titles, three League Cups and one FA Cup. He’s been one of the league’s best defenders in his prime.
Injuries have hampered his progress in recent seasons and threatened to end his City career prematurely. However, Kompany has battled back to fitness and has become a key player for Guardiola.
He’s made five appearances in all competitions this season, operating alongside one of John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Aymeric Laporte. The centre-back isn’t getting any younger, but he remains just as important to City.
