Bayern Munich take on Greuther Fuerth in the Bundesliga this week and they will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win.

Watch and bet on Greuther Fuerth vs Bayern Munich live on Friday, September 24, 19:30 PM (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

The home side have made an abysmal start to the league campaign and they are winless in their five league matches so far.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are at the top of the table with 13 points from five matches.

Greuther Fuerth vs Bayern Munich team news

The home side will be without the services of Jessic Ngankam and Gideon Jung due to injuries.

Bayern will be without Kingsley Coman, Sven Ulreich and Corentin Tolisso due to injuries.

Greuther Fuerth: Burchert; Meyerhofer, Bauer, Viergever, Willems; Nielsen, Seguin, Griesbeck, Dudziak; Hrgota, Itten

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sabitzer, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski

Greuther Fuerth vs Bayern Munich form guide

The home side have lost their last three league matches in a row and they have conceded 13 goals in five league games so far.

Furthermore, they have a dreadful head to head record against Bayern Munich.

The German champions have won their last three matches against Greuther Fuerth and they have scored eleven goals in the process.

Bayern are coming into this game on the back of six consecutive wins across all competitions and they have managed to keep clean sheets in four of those matches.

Greuther Fuerth vs Bayern Munich betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Greuther Fuerth vs Bayern Munich from bet365:

Match-winner:

Greuther Fuerth – 25/1

Draw – 12/1

Bayern Munich– 1/14

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 4/21

Under – 5/1

Greuther Fuerth vs Bayern Munich prediction

The home side have been vulnerable at the back so far and they will be up against a team that has scored 34 goals in the last six matches across all competitions.

Bayern Munich are in red hot form right now and this should be a routine victory for them away from home. A high scoring game is on the cards as well.

Prediction: Over 3.5 goals.

Get over 3.5 goals at 4/9 with bet365

How to watch Greuther Fuerth vs Bayern Munich Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Greuther Fuerth vs Bayern Munich live online from 19:30 BST on Friday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365