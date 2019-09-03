Greg Taylor opens up on his move to Celtic

Celtic completed the signing of Greg Taylor from Kilmarnock last night.
The highly talented left-back is expected to fight it out with Boli for the starting berth now.
Lennon needed to bring in an adequate replacement for Tierney and he will be happy with his business so far.
Boli managed to impress in the Old Firm Derby and Taylor has been in fine form for Killie. He knows the Scottish league well and he should be able to make an immediate impact as well.
The 21-year-old spoke to the club’s media after his move and revealed that he was desperate to join the Scottish champions this summer.
He said: “It’s been a whirlwind of a day but I’m over the moon to be here and thankfully that’s it over the line. As soon as I knew of Celtic’s interest, I was desperate to come, so it’s been a great day, certainly now that it’s done. It’s a massive club, everyone knows that, and I’m here to win trophies, it’s as simple as that and I can’t wait to hopefully be a part of it. I’m delighted to be a Celtic player, and I want to try and impress the fans, and obviously the manager. A club this size wants to win trophies and they have done over the past few years, and now that I’m here, I want to help the team win more trophies.”
The fans will love his admiration towards the club and they will be hoping for some big performances from their summer signing now.
It will be interesting to see how he adapts to his new club.
Taylor could prove to be a solid long term investment for Celtic. He has the talent to shine at a big club and Lennon could be the man to bring out the best in him.