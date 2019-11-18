Greg Taylor comments on his challenges at Celtic

Celtic defender Greg Taylor has revealed that his situation at the Scottish club isn’t exactly ideal.
The summer signing hasn’t played too often due to injuries and the form of Boli. However, he knows that he will have to be patient and his chance will come.
Taylor also added that Celtic are a massive club.
Speaking to the Scottish Sun, he said: “I keep a good base fitness, it’s important to do that regardless if you’re playing or not. I played against St Mirren a couple of weeks back, so it wasn’t all that long ago I played. Obviously it’s not been ideal not playing as much as I would have liked, but you have just got to be patient. It’s a massive club I’m at”.
The Scottish international is highly rated and he just needs to regain his form. His desire to be patient and work hard will certainly impress Lennon and the fans.
If he manages to fulfill his potential at Celtic, the Hoops will have a fantastic young defender on their hands.
Taylor will be hoping to push Boli in training and then claim his first team place. The competition between the two players can only improve Celtic as a team.
It will be interesting to see if he can break into Lennon’s starting lineup in the coming weeks now.