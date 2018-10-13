Greg Docherty reveals Rangers are keeping tabs on his progress

Glasgow Rangers loanee Greg Docherty was allowed to leave Ibrox on loan by Steven Gerrard. However, he says the Gers boss is following his progress.
The 22-year-old was sent on loan to Shrewsbury Town this summer where he is making a strong impact. Recently, the Rangers loanee scored in Shrewsbury Town’s 6-0 EFL Trophy win against Tranmere Rovers.
In addition to the goal he scored, he also created one each for Lenell John-Lewis, Omar Beckles and Fejiri Okenabirhie during the match.
He told the Evening Times: “He couldn’t offer me the game-time that I needed this season and that was fair enough. You never know with injuries and everything, I could have been playing, but that was a chance that I didn’t want to take.
“The manager has been very clear that he wants me to come back, and he is very keen for me to come back.So, I’ll take it game by game up until January and see where things are at, and if I’m here for the season then that’s fine. Whatever it takes to make a real success of my Rangers career, I’ll do it.”
Docherty moved to Ibrox in January from Hamilton but was sent on a season long loan by Gerrard. The Rangers boss made a wholesome change to the squad and probably felt he couldn’t accommodate him in his system.
With three years left on his Rangers contract after this one, Docherty’s career with the Glasgow giants is far from being over. In fact, he has revealed that Gerrard is keen on him returning to Rangers for a shot in the first team.
Rangers should allow him to stay at Shrewsbury Town for the rest of the season and come back stronger with loads of confidence. At the moment, the Gers are flying high and Gerrard has a strong squad at his disposal, meaning that Docherty would struggle for regular games at Ibrox.