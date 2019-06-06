Grayson believes Leeds should have strengthened their squad in January

Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson believes Marcelo Bielsa should have signed some players in January.
He said to Goal.com that Bielsa’s decision to not strengthen his side midseason has cost the Whites dearly.
“I think personally I would have strengthened in January,” Grayson said.
“When I was in charge of Leeds I wasn’t given that opportunity. I think Bielsa was given that opportunity, but he just didn’t want to do it.
“That was his decision, but I just felt they were a couple of players short of getting over the line.”
Leeds missed out on promotion to the Premier League after a poor end to the season. At one point, it looked like they would win the Championship.
Lack of depth and injuries certainly had a big impact on their form.
It will be interesting to see how Leeds rebuild their side this summer. They need to invest in a quality attacker.
The likes of Bamford are inconsistent and Roofe has had his fair share of injury problems this past season.
Bielsa has done a tremendous job at Elland Road so far but there is no doubt that he has made mistakes as well. Just like the players, he will learn from them and come back better next year.
If Leeds manage to hold on to their key players and sign a couple of quality ones, they should be able to come up next year.