Granit Xhaka sends message to Arsenal fans after West Ham result

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has taken to Instagram to send a message to the fans after the win against West Ham United in the London derby.
The Gunners got the better of West Ham 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium in North London in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
Alexandre Lacazette scored the only goal of the match in the 78th minute when he found the net from close range from Mesut Ozil’s cushioned header.
Xhaka started the game and played for the entire 90 minutes, and the 27-year-old midfielder has taken to Instagram to send a message to the fans.
Stats
Over the course of the 90 minutes at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, hosts Arsenal had 69% of the possession, took nine shots of which two were on target, and earned six corners, according to BBC Sport.
Visitors West Ham had 31% of the possession, took 14 shots of which six were on target, and earned seven corners, according to BBC Sport.
According to WhoScored, against the Hammers, Xhaka took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 85.7%, took 91 touches, attempted one dribble, made one tackle, one interception and four clearances, and put in one cross.
The Gunners are now ninth in the Premier League table.