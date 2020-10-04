Graham Smyth delivers transfer update on Leeds target Said Benrahma

Leeds United are looking to add a few players to their squad before the transfer deadline on Monday.

The Whites were heavily linked with a move for Said Benrahma during the early part of this window, but they appear to have cooled down their interest.





However, Marcelo Bielsa still wants to sign a winger to his ranks before the transfer deadline, and links with the Algerian winger has resurfaced once again.

According to a recent report from Leeds Live, the Yorkshire club are planning to reignite their interest in Benrahma after they failed to land Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich.

The report claims that Leeds will now step up their pursuit after Benrahma made his first appearance of the season for Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

Leeds have until October 16 to strike a deal for Benrahma. However, Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post has suggested that he hasn’t heard anything about the rumour.

I haven't heard that. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) October 3, 2020

According to reports from The Sun, the Algerian winger wants a massive £16million contract as he looks to leave the club this summer.

Benrahma is reportedly looking to secure a deal worth £60,000-a-week plus extras, and a five-year contract.

It will take a transfer fee in the region of £20m to lure him away from Brentford. Crystal Palace are also interested in signing him.