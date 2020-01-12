Blog Teams Tottenham Graham Roberts wants Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen gone, praises Japhet Tanganga

Graham Roberts wants Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen gone, praises Japhet Tanganga

12 January, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Liverpool, Site News, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool yesterday, with Roberto Firmino’s first-half goal separating both sides.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho surprised everyone after naming Japhet Tanganga in his starting XI, but the 20-year-old centre-back didn’t disappoint despite making his Premier League debut against such a top opponent.

He couldn’t stop the Brazilian from scoring, though, but he put in an impressive shift overall, and Tottenham legend Graham Roberts was proud of his performance, reacting thus on Twitter:

Spurs had a few opportunities to draw level in the second-half, though, and the best chance fell to Giovani Lo Celso.

While the Argentinian couldn’t convert it, he was an inspired substitution, doing more than some of the players in the 21 minutes he spent on the pitch.

Lo Celso replaced Christian Eriksen, and the Denmark international might have played his last Spurs’ game, with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming he has agreed personal terms and accepted a four-year contract with Serie A side Inter Milan.

Tottenham reportedly aren’t ready to let Eriksen leave for less than £17 million this window, though, but Roberts wants him gone as soon as possible, reacting thus to the report on Twitter:

Report: Leeds left-back Laurens de Bock is set to join ADO Den Haag on loan
Everton keen on Gremio forward Soares

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!!