Graham Roberts sends out a message to the Tottenham critics

20 August, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham continued their impressive start to the season with a comfortable home win over Fulham.

Goals from Lucas Moura, Kieran Tripper and Harry Kane sealed the victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Fulham tried to get back in the game after a goal from Mitrovic, but the home side managed to hold on and extend their advantage later.

Former Spurs star Graham Roberts has now taken to Twitter to slam the club’s critics after two wins in a row. Tottenham managed to beat Newcastle United in their opening game.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 18: Kieran Trippier of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with team mates during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham FC at Wembley Stadium on August 18, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

 

His tweets read:

 

Tottenham failed to sign a single player this summer and that led to criticisms. Even the fans were frustrated with the lack of ambition shown by the club.

However, it seems that the Londoners are doing just fine without any new additions.

Having said that, it is still early days and it will be interesting to see what happens during injuries. Spurs are lacking in depth. However, there is no doubt that their starting lineup is very good.

Pochettino will be expected to challenge for trophies once again and he will need to rotate carefully in order to keep his best players fresh throughout the season.

