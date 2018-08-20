Graham Roberts sends out a message to the Tottenham critics

Tottenham continued their impressive start to the season with a comfortable home win over Fulham.
Goals from Lucas Moura, Kieran Tripper and Harry Kane sealed the victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Fulham tried to get back in the game after a goal from Mitrovic, but the home side managed to hold on and extend their advantage later.
Former Spurs star Graham Roberts has now taken to Twitter to slam the club’s critics after two wins in a row. Tottenham managed to beat Newcastle United in their opening game.
I agree mate also it was like having 4 new signings today Toby,winks,mourna,lamela great win it should shut the negative people up
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) August 19, 2018
The boys have only been back in training 2 weeks arsenal & West Ham had all summer to train there teams and look at them I’d rather watch my team and also look at Man Utd today
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) August 19, 2018
Tottenham failed to sign a single player this summer and that led to criticisms. Even the fans were frustrated with the lack of ambition shown by the club.
However, it seems that the Londoners are doing just fine without any new additions.
Having said that, it is still early days and it will be interesting to see what happens during injuries. Spurs are lacking in depth. However, there is no doubt that their starting lineup is very good.
Pochettino will be expected to challenge for trophies once again and he will need to rotate carefully in order to keep his best players fresh throughout the season.