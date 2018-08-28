Graham Roberts sends a message to the Tottenham fans

Tottenham managed to beat Manchester United 3-0 last night and former Spurs star Graham Roberts took to Twitter to share his thoughts.
Roberts explained that the fans who criticised Spurs for not spending in the summer window need to apologise and trust the manager from here on.
His tweet read:
I hope all the supporters who didn’t trust poch and levy in the summer take a good hard look at there selfs in the mirror today sometimes it’s not about spending money it’s about coaching your players on training pitch getting the team spirit, think those people should apologise
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) August 28, 2018
The Londoners failed to sign a single player this summer and naturally, the fans were concerned. Tottenham’s rivals strengthened their squad massively and clearly, the fans were worried.
However, Pochettino did manage to hold on to his key players and that has allowed Spurs to maintain their impressive performances. It will be interesting to see how Spurs perform as the season goes on. They are lacking in depth and that could be a problem later on.
There is no doubt that Pochettino is a world-class coach and he has some fantastic players at his disposal. However, it is also true that they should have added to the squad in order to increase their chances of challenging Manchester City this season.