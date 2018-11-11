Graham Roberts reacts to Tottenham’s win over Crystal Palace

Tottenham picked up an impressive win away from home against Crystal Palace yesterday.
Juan Foyth scored the only goal of the game with a header on the 66th minute.
Former Tottenham fan favourite Graham Roberts has reacted to the win on his Twitter account.
The former Spurs player heaped praise on the likes of Moussa Sissoko and Juan Foyth. Both players were crucial for the Londoners last night.
Roberts also praised the players for sticking together and getting results during a hard period.
His tweet read:
So proud of the boys end of a real hard period for us and they stuck together and particular happy for @MoussaSissoko and foyth @SpursOfficial fantastic win get some our players back and we really are on the March up! COYS
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) November 10, 2018
Tottenham are now fourth in the table with 27 points. They are level on points with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea. Mauricio Pochettino’s men are just two points behind league leaders Chelsea.
After a poor summer window, the fans will be delighted with how their side has done so far. If they can maintain this level of form and add to their squad in January, Spurs might be able to challenge for the title as well.