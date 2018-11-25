Graham Roberts reacts to Tottenham’s display vs Chelsea

Former player Graham Roberts has reacted to Tottenham’s win over Chelsea on his twitter account.
The hosts picked up a 3-1 win over their rivals and Pochettino will be delighted with his side’s performance.
Chelsea were thoroughly outplayed at Wembley and Spurs could have inflicted more misery on them.
Roberts believes that Tottenham’s performance against Chelsea was a ten out of ten showing and he tweeted that he is very proud of the players.
His tweet read:
Simply superb ten out of ten performance I am so proud every single one of them out of this world.
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) November 24, 2018
Spurs will be hoping to build on this morale boosting win and strengthen their place in the title race over the next few weeks.
They are third in the table right now and although Manchester City seem unstoppable at the moment, Spurs will be looking to keep up the pressure on them and Liverpool.
Tottenham have made an impressive start to their league season and with a couple of wise additions in January, they could end up having a memorable campaign.