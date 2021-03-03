Graham Roberts reacts to Rangers win over Livingston

Rangers picked up a late win over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership earlier tonight.

Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos scored the only goal of the game in the 87th minute, and Steven Gerrard’s side are now on the verge of the title.





The Ibrox outfit are currently 18 points clear at the top of the table and can win the title on Sunday if they manage to beat St Mirren and Celtic drop points at Dundee United.

Gerrard was unhappy with the officiating throughout the game, and he confronted referee John Beaton at half-time. His side could have easily had a penalty tonight.

However, he will be relieved to have picked up all three points here.

Meanwhile, former Rangers star Graham Roberts has shared his reaction to the win on social media.

Get innnnnnn 55 here we come!!! — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) March 3, 2021

Rangers fans will be delighted with the situation their side are in right now.

They are firmly in the driving seat as far as the title race is concerned, and it is nearly impossible for Celtic to win the championship now.

The Hoops were expected to win their 10th league title in a row, but the Ibrox outfit have shown tremendous character and quality to end the domination of their bitter rivals.

