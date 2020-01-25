Graham Roberts reacts to Giovani Lo Celso update on Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur managed a 1-1 draw against Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round at St Mary’s on Saturday.
Both the managers selected strong line-ups and the match lived up to expectations with both teams delivering a game that was high on quality and chances.
Spurs took the lead in the second half through Son Heung-Min who scored with a low finish from Giovani Lo Celso’s excellent pass.
Southampton produced a brave fight-back with Danny Ings squandering several opportunities. The former Liverpool striker set up Sofian Boufal who equalised in the 87th minute.
Lo Celso was superb during the game. The Argentine international is growing in confidence with every game, and he is gradually developing into a key player for Jose Mourinho.
The 23-year-old, however, is on loan from Real Betis at the north London club. But Mourinho has confirmed after the game that the club will execute the option of signing him permanently.
Former Tottenham player Graham Roberts took to Twitter to express his reaction to the news.
Wonderful news wonderful player
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) January 25, 2020
Lo Celso could play a huge role for Spurs this season especially with Christian Eriksen likely to leave the club this month.
He is winning the hearts and minds of the Spurs fans, and had his name sung by the visiting supporters in the second half of the match.