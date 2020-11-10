Graham Roberts reacts to Christian Eriksen to Tottenham Hotspur speculation

Graham Roberts has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to speculation regarding Tottenham Hotspur and Christian Eriksen.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have been offered the chance to re-sign Eriksen from Inter Milan in the January transfer window.





It has been reported that intermediaries have offered the Denmark international attacking midfielder to Spurs as well as to other clubs in the Premier League.

Italian giants Inter wanted to offload the 28-year-old in the summer of 2020 and are ready to let him leave when the window opens again in January, according to the report.

Eriksen joined Italian giants Inter from Tottenham in January 2020 for a transfer fee of £17 million and earns £200,000 per week as salary, according to Football Insider.

Former Tottenham star Roberts does not think that Eriksen would get into the current Spurs team.

He wouldn’t get in the team — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) November 9, 2020

Christian Eriksen back to Tottenham Hotspur?

Eriksen was successful during his time at Tottenham, but things are not going well for him at Inter.

The attacking midfielder has struggled to adapt to Inter manager Antonio Conte’s tactics and is not guaranteed a place in the starting lineup.

According to WhoScored, the 28-year-old has made three starts and two substitute appearances in Serie A and has made one start and one substitute appearance in Champions League so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham are doing well under Jose Mourinho at the moment, and it is not going to be easy for Eriksen to play week in and week out, especially as the North London club are well stocked in the attacking department.

However, a player of Eriksen’s quality and experience would be a good option to have in the squad, but it is hard to see Spurs chairman Daniel Levy spend much money to bring him back to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.