Graham Roberts reacts as Tottenham Hotspur are linked with sensational deadline day move for Gareth Bale

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has been linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur ahead of today’s 11pm transfer deadline.
The Times claims Spurs chairman Daniel Levy travelled to Madrid for talks with Madrid president Florentino Pérez in order to bring back the Wales international to North London before the end of January.
Bale left Tottenham for Madrid in 2013 for a then world-record fee of £85 million, and has since established himself as one of the best players on the planet, winning four Champions League titles.
The 30-year-old currently earns £500,000 a week at Madrid and it remains to be seen if Tottenham will be able to land him, though.
Spurs legend Graham Roberts is hoping a deal can be gotten over the line, though, and he has reacted to the reports thus on Twitter:
Bring @GarethBale11 home COYS 🙏
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) January 31, 2020
Tottenham need to finish the season on a very impressive note if they are to play Champions League football next term, and adding a quality forward like Bale to their attack will definitely boost their top-four chances.
The Welshman isn’t a huge favourite of Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, and he was close to moving to China during the summer.
It remains to be seen if Spurs will be able to seal a deal in the coming hours, but their fans will definitely love to see it happen.