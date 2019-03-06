Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Graham Roberts raves about Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko

Tottenham legend Graham Roberts has lavished praise on Moussa Sissoko after the win over Dortmund last night.

The powerful box-to-box midfielder had a very good game and he was one of Tottenham’s best players on the night.

Sissoko did well to break the play up and initiate attacks for his team. Dortmund midfielders also struggled to contain the tempo of the play against Sissoko’s physicality.

His selfless attitude and tremendous work ethic seems to have pleased Roberts a lot.

Graham Roberts took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the midfielder’s display.

His tweet read:

Tottenham fans will be quite pleased with the player’s performance as well.

Sissoko will love the praise from the former players and the fans. He will be looking to continue in this rich vein of form and help Spurs win some silverware this season.

Tottenham are fighting for the top four as well and they will need players like Sissoko in top form between now and the end of the season.

