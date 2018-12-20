Blog Competitions English Premier League Graham Roberts raves about Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko

20 December, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham


Tottenham Hotspur advanced to the semifinal of the EFL Cup after winning 2-0 against north London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Spurs won 2-0 at at the Emirates, with goals coming from Son Heung-min and Dele Alli.

After the match, former Spurs player, Graham Roberts, took to social networking site Twitter, to express his reaction. He has praised French midfielder Moussa Sissoko, saying he deserves another standing ovation.

Sissoko has struggled to win over the Spurs fans since his big money move from Newcastle in 2016. Last season he did well, but this season he has shown more consistency in his game.

The 29-year-old has been getting regular games under Mauricio Pochettino in 2018-19 campaign, and the Argentine has showered praise on him time to time this season.

While Sissoko is not the most creative player in the side, nor he is gifted like Son, Eriksen or Alli, he brings energy to the side. He has been indeed ‘outstanding’ in the last few months, and rightly deserves the recognition he is getting.

