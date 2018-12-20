Graham Roberts raves about Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko

Tottenham Hotspur advanced to the semifinal of the EFL Cup after winning 2-0 against north London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday night.
Spurs won 2-0 at at the Emirates, with goals coming from Son Heung-min and Dele Alli.
After the match, former Spurs player, Graham Roberts, took to social networking site Twitter, to express his reaction. He has praised French midfielder Moussa Sissoko, saying he deserves another standing ovation.
This man deserves another ovation for an outstanding few months @MoussaSissoko 👏👏👏👏👏
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) December 19, 2018
Sissoko has struggled to win over the Spurs fans since his big money move from Newcastle in 2016. Last season he did well, but this season he has shown more consistency in his game.
The 29-year-old has been getting regular games under Mauricio Pochettino in 2018-19 campaign, and the Argentine has showered praise on him time to time this season.
While Sissoko is not the most creative player in the side, nor he is gifted like Son, Eriksen or Alli, he brings energy to the side. He has been indeed ‘outstanding’ in the last few months, and rightly deserves the recognition he is getting.