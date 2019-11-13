Graham Roberts raves about Rangers midfielder Steven Davis

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has been in outstanding form for the Ibrox club this season.
Former Gers defender Graham Roberts has showered heaps of praise on Davis.
Rangers are challenging Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season and the Northern Ireland midfielder is playing a big role in the quest for the trophy for the first time since 2011.
The 34-year-old, who joined the Gers last season on loan, made his move permanent this summer. In his second stint at the club, he has reinvented himself as a top-class holding midfielder and has been immense for the Gers in recent months.
Roberts has admitted to The Scottish Sun that the former Southampton midfielder has impressed him heavily.
“I also feel Steven Davis has been UNBELIEVABLE playing just in front of Goldson and Helander,” said Roberts.
“He reads the game so well, sweeps up danger and spreads the play.”
Davis initially struggled to make a mark at Rangers as he didn’t look sharp enough. He wasn’t playing for the Saints, but after enjoying a full pre-season with the club, he has got fitter and sharper.
He brings quality and experience to the side, and will have to play a huge role if the Gers are to stop their archrivals from winning nine titles in a row.