Graham Roberts predicts Celtic vs Rangers title race

Former Glasgow Rangers defender Graham Roberts believes that the Ibrox club can beat Celtic to lift the Scottish Premiership title this season.
The Gers are second in the Scottish Premiership table, on same points with Celtic after 12 games, with goal difference separating the two sides.
Celtic have won domestic trebles for the past three seasons, but Rangers are looking to provide them with a tough fight this time around. The Ibrox club have made it to the Betfred Cup final, and they are also expected to challenge the Bhoys all the way in the Scottish Premiership.
Roberts feels that the two sides are so evenly matched this season, that whoever wins the Old Firm derby would win the title. In that case, if the Gers can win the next Old Firm clash, they will have the upper hand in the race.
“Rangers have been solid this season and they are level on points with Celtic,” said Souness to The Scottish Sun.
“I think that it’s going to come down to the derbies — if they can win them then I would say Rangers will be champions.
“Last season, they’d go to the likes of Aberdeen and Hibs and they would draw or lose games. This year, though, Steven’s got them playing well and far more consistent.”
The former Tottenham player also makes a point that Rangers are very strong in every department this season, and they have been very consistent.
Roberts is absolutely spot on with his assessment. Under Steven Gerrard this season, the defence has improved immensely, and the Gers have developed a strong winning mentality as well.