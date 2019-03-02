Graham Roberts praises Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen for his performance vs Arsenal

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Graham Roberts has praised defender Jan Vertonghen for his performance against Arsenal in the Premier League clash at Wembley on Saturday.
Spurs managed a 1-1 draw against the Gunners in the north London derby clash to remain third in the Premier League, eight points behind league leaders Liverpool.
Aaron Ramsey scored the opening goal for the Gunners in the 15th minute. Alexandre Lacazette pounced on a mistake by Davinson Sanchez to send the Welshman through on goal, and he made no mistake in cooly guiding the ball in the net before rounding off Hugo Lloris.
Harry Kane equalised in the second half when he converted from the spot after he was fouled by Shkodran Mustafi.
The Gunners had a golden opportunity to win the game in the 90th minute from the penalty spot, but Lloris stopped Aubameyang’s effort. Seconds later, Jan Vertonghen made a last-ditch challenge to prevent a tap-in for the Arsenal top scorer.
It was a great block from the Belgian defender, and Roberts felt the recovery tackle is one of the highlighting features of the match. He tweeted:
Have to say @JanVertonghen recovery tackle from that pen is what a north london derby is all about incredible quick reaction to get to it and make tackle.
Tottenham enjoyed 60% of possession, took 10 shots of which three were on target, according to BBC Sport.