Graham Roberts praises three Tottenham players on Twitter after defeat vs Barcelona

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Graham Roberts has praised Spurs trio – Erik Lamela, Harry Winks, and Harry Kane – on social networking site Twitter after last night’s game against Barcelona.
Spurs lost 4-2 against La Liga giants Barcelona at Wembley. It was a spirited performance from the north Londoners, especially in the second half, but they were undone by a superior Barcelona attacking team.
Lionel Messi produced a masterclass performance against Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Spurs did produce a strong second-half performance and despite the defeat, they can take away some positives from the game.
Roberts said that it was disappointing to give the goals away, but he was happy with the performances of the aforementioned Spurs trio. He tweeted:
Disappointing goals to give away last night but a lot of positives to take away need to go win Saturday now have to say @ErikLamela superb last night and @HKane back on 🔥🔥🔥and 2nd half @HarryWinks was very good.
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) October 4, 2018
Kane scored a brilliant goal in the second half, while Lamela was simply superb during the game. The Argentine scored the goal for Spurs that took a deflection.
Barcelona dominated the possession but Winks was tremendous in the middle of the park. The England midfielder made 56 passes with 94.6% accuracy, which shows how good a player he is.
Roberts is absolutely spot on with his assessment. Along with Kane, both Lamela and Winks were brilliant on the night and very few fans would disagree with his observation.
Spurs sit third in the group table with no points, and they have a tough task at hand to qualify for the knock-out stages.